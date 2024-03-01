Relief is here for the Philadelphia 76ers in the form of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Sixers are an 11-point home favorite against a 15-win team on the second leg of a back-to-back.

That feels like the ideal situation for the Joel Embiid-less Sixers to pick up a win and gain an ounce of confidence.

If that isn’t enough for you to feel great about the Sixers, well, they’re the fourth-best team (32-26) against the spread in the NBA. Charlotte (23-36) is the league’s second-worst ATS team.

Charlotte’s been a double-digit underdog in three of its last four games and it failed to cover in any of those contests. In fact, the Hornets are 9-17 against the spread as a double-digit dog this season. The Sixers are 5-3 ATS as a double-digit favorite.

Each of the two head-to-head matchups this season featured double-digit spreads. The Sixers covered a 12-point spread on December 16th and the Hornets covered the 12-point spread on January 20th.

The Sixers can break away from the Hornets with their three-point shooting, something the Milwaukee Bucks did twice earlier this week against Charlotte.

The Bucks hit 16 three-pointers on both Tuesday and Thursday en route to scoring 123 and 111 points. Fourteen of those threes belonged to Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley, which is a great sign for Tyrese Maxey and Buddy Hield.

Maxey and Hield’s three-point props are both listed at 2.5. They combined to attempt 19 of the Sixers’ 42 threes against Boston on Tuesday and 17 of the 46 three-point attempts versus Milwaukee on Sunday.

When looking through PA sports betting apps and NJ sports betting apps, the high three-point attempt volume may lead you to a threes ladder for each player. Maxey’s 4+ threes are +135 at DraftKings and +185 at FanDuel. Maxey’s 5+ threes prop is +300 at DK and +470 at FD. Hield’s props are as follows: 4+ 3s (+155, DK & +185, FD) 5+ 3s (+350, DK & +460, FD).

The Hornets’ shooting has not been as good as their opponents. They shot 43 and 37 percent from the field in their last two games and conceded 95 rebounds to the Bucks.

Any Sixers rebounds props should be in play, starting with Paul Reed at 8.5 and Tobias Harris at 5.5. Harris averaged six rebounds per game in February. That’s really the only Tobias prop to touch given his awful shooting of late.

The only Charlotte props to even consider are the rebounding numbers, because the Sixers still lack size and the three-point shooting could go cold for stretches. Miles Bridges, who had 10 and 11 rebounds versus the Sixers this season, has a double-digit rebound total in five of his last six games. His rebound prop sits at 7.5.